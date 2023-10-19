KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today denied the Islamist party was considering joining Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Madani government as reported by a news outlet this morning.

He said the New Straits Times had reported his speech out of context, which altered it from his meaning when he delivered to the PAS Youth wing when opening the movement’s annual congress yesterday.

“PAS has always respected and held firm in our belief to work together and fight alongside our political allies in our Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. PAS rejects the invitation extended to us to join the Madani government and we will never betray our friends in this matter.

“As for our PAS-PN supporters, we will never betray your trust and will not cooperate with DAP and Anwar. It’s clear from the recent state and general elections results that the people are with PAS and PN. I hope in future any news reports concerning us will be written more accurately and ethically,” he said in a statement.

In a recent interview with American magazine Time, Anwar said he would welcome PAS into his administration in line with his vision in his current unity government.

In the disputed report, Tuan Ibrahim was reported as saying his party would consider the invitation. The article has now been removed.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan told reporters earlier today that the Islamist party has yet to receive any formal invitation to join the Anwar administration.

