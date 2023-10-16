BINTULU, Oct 16 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) members fully support the Sarawak government’s initiative to take over Bintulu Port, said senior vice-president Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi.

He said the move is part of the state government’s efforts to consolidate and rationalise Sarawak’s ports and infrastructure for a more orderly and vibrant economic development in the future.

The takeover of Bintulu Port was one of 11 resolutions agreed by PBB Northern Zone during its special convention at the civic centre, here yesterday.

“We want to implement what we want and there should be no more negotiation,” said Rundi, who is Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development.

The 11 resolutions were handed over to PBB president and Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at the opening ceremony of the convention. — Borneo Post Online

