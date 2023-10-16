KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Human Resources Minister V.Sivakumar will meet with the Labour Department today to discuss further action on the welfare of MYAirline staff.

This is following claims that the airline’s staff have yet to receive their August salaries.

“For this issue, my ministry is aware, and I have also ordered Perkeso (Social Security Organisation) to contact them to take a look at and listen to the actual situation.

“Perkeso has already contacted them and taken the necessary actions, whereas the Peninsula Labour Department will meet with the management (MYAirline) today and they will come back to me with a report and from here we will look at the next course of action that needs to be taken,” Sivakumar told a press conference today at the Parliament building here.

Last Thursday, MYAirline abruptly suspended its operations leaving many passengers stranded at the airport.

It cited financial pressures as the reason for its abrupt suspension of its operations with immediate effect until further notice.

The company said the suspension was needed pending its shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation for its future stability.

