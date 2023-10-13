KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The government will reduce or exempt the 25 per cent entertainment tax for various categories in the federal territories as part of Budget 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The tax will be reduced to zero for stage performances by local performers and cut to 5 per cent for theme parks, family recreation centres, indoor game centres and simulators.

Advertisement

“A reduction of 10 per cent entertainment tax for stage performances by international artists and other forms of entertainment such as film screenings, and sporting and game events,” he said when tabling the Budget today.

Anwar also said that after reviewing the input received by Jelajah Belanjawan MADANI in Johor, the government plans to impose a special tax rate of between 0 and 10 per cent for film production companies, foreign actors, and film crew for filming in Malaysia.

Advertisement

The government will also bring back the Anugerah Seni Negara to be hosted annually to recognise and appreciate the legends and artists of art, culture and heritage, he said.