SEPANG, Oct 12 ― Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin departed for Singapore after concluding his two-day working visit to Malaysia today.

He walked past a static guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial Infantry) led by Captain Raja Azri Syahir Raja Mohd Zulkifli at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at about 9 am before boarding a special aircraft.

Also present were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel.

Srettha arrived in Malaysia yesterday for his maiden visit to this neighbouring country after being sworn in as prime minister on September 5.

While in Malaysia, Srettha had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara and held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya to discuss efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. ― Bernama

