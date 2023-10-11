KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 ― The Education Ministry’s (MoE) plan to have more vocational colleges that offer skill courses in the electric vehicles (EV) industry will be among the focus in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Zahir Hassan (PH-Wangsa Maju), who also wants to know the plan by MoE to increase the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) courses that are more relevant in line with the current technological developments.

The issue of “Ah Long” will also be raised during the question and answer session through a question by Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) to the home minister.

Che Mohamad Zulkifly wants to know the government's efforts to address violence committed by “Ah Long” or unlicensed moneylenders, including damaging property, even of those who do not borrow from them.

Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) is expected to ask the government, through a question to the Health Minister, regarding the shortcomings in the national healthcare system, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, which are not consistent with the “Health for All” aspiration and the comprehensive healthcare system reform plans that will be implemented to enhance the well-being of the Malaysian population.

The Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2023 is also scheduled to be tabled for the second reading today.

This Dewan Rakyat is sitting for 32 days until November 30. ― Bernama