KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 8 —The Terengganu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a policeman who was believed to have solicited and accepted a bribe of RM2,000 from two men in a drug-related case.

According to a source, following a police raid on a house last month, the two men were detained on suspicion of being involved in the use of banned substances.

The suspect took the two men for a urine test and later asked them for RM2,000 as an inducement that no action will be taken against them.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested in a district in Terengganu this afternoon and will be brought to the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to obtain a remand order.

Meanwhile, Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid when contacted confirmed the arrest, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama