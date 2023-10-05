TUMPAT, Oct 5 ― Uncertain weather conditions are among the contributing factors to the increase in dengue fever cases in Kelantan.

State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said this was due to the hot weather and heavy rain which occurred recently, which provided favourable conditions for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

“Dengue fever is still endemic in Kelantan with cases reported throughout the year and until September with a cumulative total of more than 1,500 cases.

“For Tumpat district, 220 cases have been reported up to September 30 this year compared with only 38 cases recorded in the same period last year, which is an increase of 479 per cent,” he told reporters after officiating the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) and One Hour Malaysia Clean Up in Kampung Geting, here today

Dr Zaini said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the ANMS Strategic Plan has set priorities to strengthen environmental cleanliness as the fourth core of ANMS.

“This core contains four strategies to increase people's awareness of environmental cleanliness, strengthen efforts towards environmental sustainability, empower communities and create an environment that supports health.

“Strategies and initiatives in this core are in line with and complement the requirements of the National Cleanliness Policy under the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT),” he said. ― Bernama