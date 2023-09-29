GEORGE TOWN, Sept 29 — Police conducted a total of 1,041 raids and arrested 1,054 individuals involved in illegal public lottery gambling activities from early January to September 27 across Penang.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the total seizure value throughout the period amounted to RM88,879.50.

“For online gambling activities, we conducted 605 raids during that period, leading to the arrest of 630 individuals, with seizure value totalling RM25,058,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also mounted 18 raids targetting illegal bookmaking or horse racing bookies activities, resulting in 32 arrests, adding that assets worth RM13,961 were also confiscated.

Besides that, the police also carried out “Op Pemotongan Bekalan Elektrik” to cut the power supply in cooperation with Tenaga Nasional Berhad. A total of 44 premises were taken action against under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“It includes operations conducted last Wednesday involving 13 premises suspected of being used for gambling, which were subjected to electricity supply disconnection,” he said.

According to Khaw Penang police will not compromise on the organisation of illegal gambling in the state and strict action will be taken against those involved in the activity.

He urged the public with information on illegal gambling activities to report them to the police. — Bernama