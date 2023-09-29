KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Police are still waiting for technical information from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to complete the application for an Interpol red notice for two individuals including the son-in-law of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said there are several technical issues that are currently being updated by MACC.

“When we can complete it (application for Interpol red notice), we will make an official request to Interpol,” he said after presiding over the handover of duty ceremony for the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain and Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad.

In August, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported to have said that Muhammad Adlan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, were required to to appear before the commission for questioning over alleged corruption and embezzlement in the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers in a ministry.

A previous check with the Immigration Department found that the two individuals left Malaysia on May 17 and 21 and there was no record of them re-entering the country.

Commenting on the investigation into allegations that Ipoh Timur Member of Parliament Howard Lee Chuan How insulted Islam by interpreting verses from the Quran himself, Ayob Khan said two police reports had been received regarding the case.

“Lee’s statement was taken at the Perak Contingent Police headquarters last Tuesday and the case is being investigated under Section 505(C) of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Lee had already publicly apologised for his act of quoting verses from the Quran in a video on his social media page recently and explained that he had absolutely no intention of infringing on the sensitivities of the Muslim community.

Regarding the development of the investigation into the alleged case of sexual harassment and defamation involving a freelance preacher and social media influencer ‘The Mondy Tattoo’, Ayob Khan said that so far 10 individuals have given their statements and several more people will be called in. — Bernama