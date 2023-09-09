KOTA KINABALU, Sept 9 — The federal government has agreed to finalise the implementation of the formula for Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue by July next year, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Ewon Benedick said.

Ewon, who is also Enterpreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister said the matter was achieved through the participation of Sabah leaders in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) technical committee.

“This was decided in the committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof). I was also a part of the committee and the decision stated that we need to finalise the mechanism for the 40 per cent revenue.

“A working committee has been set up and chaired by (Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Speciall Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali to draft the mechanism before being brought to the council again. Because there’s a timeline. If we make a decision without a timeline it’ll be challenging.

“That’s why in the Cabinet, it’s my duty to ensure this timeline is met,” he told reporters after Upko’s national convention here today, adding that the percentage of the special grant under Article 112D was improved and the Federal Government will regazette it.

Ewon also shared that Upko would focus on strengthening cooperation between political parties that are supporting the Unity Government in Sabah, but did not elaborate on the strategies or approach that the party will take for the upcoming Sabah state elections, including seat negotiations.

“For now, I would like to avoid speculation about such matters. We will focus on cooperation to implement the people’s mandate. Everything will probably be answered when it really is time to talk about elections,” he said.

Ewon had said during his speech that Upko needed to win more seats in the upcoming Sabah state election but clarified that the number of seats and wins would really depend on effective leadership and machinery approach in contested areas.

It was his duty as president, Ewon said to determine where to contest and to prepare for the election.

“I don’t want to make the decision based on mere desires but supported by a strong foundation as we want to win, not lose,” he added. — Bernama