CYBERJAYA, Sept 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that Cyberjaya, driven by the Cyberjaya Masterplan, has the potential to become a preferred technology investment location through the participation of both local and international technology companies.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister said the Cyberjaya Masterplan launched in 2019 as a strategy for Cyberjaya’s development in line with technological advancements and innovation, focuses on three main pillars: smart mobility, smart healthcare, and digital creativity.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of InnoEx 2023 here, which was read out by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, Anwar also listed prominent companies that have chosen Cyberjaya as their investment destination.

Among them is the local multinational company Aerodyne Technologies, the world’s number one drone solution provider offering automation solutions in agriculture and surveillance.

The Prime Minister said that Hematogenix, a company from the United States, had also chosen Cyberjaya to establish their Oncology Laboratory Centre for the entire Asia-Pacific region.

Anwar said that recently, Cyberjaya also became the preferred choice of Tesla to establish its regional headquarters and that according to global real estate consultant Knight Frank, Cyberjaya is a leading destination in Southeast Asia for global data centre investments.

Cyberjaya has also become a focal point for local animation and digital creative enthusiasts, including companies like Monsta Studios, Wau Animation, and Durioo+, he said.

Anwar said he was also made to understand that Cyberjaya now has over 146,000 residents, with approximately 40,000 of them employed in over 400 Malaysia Digital-status companies.

He said that Cyberjaya has also nurtured over 400 startups, such as Campfyre, Laundrydone, Beebotic, ERTH, and Kumpool.

“Several startups are now exploring global markets and are recognised through various prestigious awards and international achievements,” he said, mentioning companies like Monsta Studios, Wau Animation, BillPlz, Supagene, and IX Telecom.

“I am very proud of the success of our local talents who have long been involved in developing applications, digital intellectual property, technology solutions, and various innovation-based products and services,” he said.

Anwar also highlighted the role of Cyberview, the technology hub developer leading Cyberjaya’s development, in supporting the growth of startups through incentives, especially under the Cyberview Living Lab Accelerator Programme (CLLA).

“The CCLA has long been at the forefront of offering services, guidance, and access and has injected RM6 million to support over 90 startups since its inception,” he said.

Collectively, he noted that CLLA mentoring companies have attracted over RM256 million in investment value, directly impacting the economy by creating more than 1,400 jobs. — BERNAMA