KUALA TERENGGANU, July 26 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) decided to contest in the Terengganu elections next month to carry out the party’s check and balance function in the east coast state.

Its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Muda’s decision to contest in Terengganu by fielding its candidate for the Bandar state seat despite having no funds or large machinery because the party wanted to bring new politics to the state.

“For that reason, Muda appeals for the opportunity to be the driving force behind the check and balance system... because finally with the addition of Muda’s voice, if there is misconduct then we will speak out.

“If there is an improvement in terms of policy, Muda will bring it forward,” he said at the press conference launching the party’s Bandar operations room here, today.

Muda’s information chief Luqman Long will contest the Bandar state seat.

Meanwhile, Luqman, who is also a native of the Bandar state constituency, said that the view that Muda is a foreign party on the east coast is just a perception.

Apart from Muda, Barisan Nasional (BN) has also announced its candidate, Armi Irzan Mohd to contest the Bandar seat currently held by the incumbent from PAS, Ahmad Shah Muhamed, who won with a majority of 2,091 votes in the last 14th General Election. — Bernama