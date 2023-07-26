GEORGE TOWN, July 26 — The Penang state government will still honour its promises relating to the Penang South Island reclamation project to nine fishermen units under Phase 1 and 2 in of the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP).

Penang state secretary Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar said the package promised to fishermen who qualified would continue even though the scope of the project was reduced to the Silicone Island only.

"The state government as the owner of the project made the decision during the Penang state government on June 21 to maintain the SIMP package as previously announced to the fishermen.

"The decision means SIMP package promised to fishermen under Phases 1 and 2 won’t change, including those from the Permatang Tepi Laut, Sungai Batu, Teluk Kumbar and Gertak Sanggul units will receive benefits such as boat and engine assistance and jetties. Ex-gratia payments remain unchanged,” he said in a statement today.

He said the state government handed seven new boats and engines worth RM560,000 to the second fishermen group of the Permatang Tepi Laut dan Teluk Kumbar involved in the PSI reclamation project.

Mohd Sayuthi said boat and engine assistance programme under SIMP that was specially drafted for fishermen from the PSI area but will be implemented in stages even though reclamation work had yet to begin.

He said the new boats and engines and other equipment like robots, sonar and global positioning systems under the SIMP is aimed to empower fishermen in southern Penang island who depends on boats and engines for their incomes.

"The state government also takes into consider fishermen who need bigger boats and more powerful engines to move faster and work safer in fisheries far away from the PSI site,” he said, adding that the state government also considered greater costs that fishermen would face if they needed to repair old boats or buy new boats.

“Based on this consideration, the state government has taken the decision to forward the assistance to fishermen who qualify and greatly need it even though the PSI reclamation has yet to begin,” he added. — Bernama