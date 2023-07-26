KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Transgender advocacy group Justice for Sisters (JFS) has today expressed its concerns over Putrajaya’s handling of British rock band The 1975’s antics, saying it may set a precedent against criticisms of the government’s stance on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

The group said that Putrajaya’s disproportionate response has deflected public attention from more significant issues affecting the minority community, and called for the government to exercise restraint, drop all charges against the organisers of the Good Vibes Festival, and review the rising criminalisation of LGBT persons.

“We are concerned that such a disproportionate response will set a new precedent for restricting freedom of expression, and silence any kind of criticism against the government’s position, especially on LGBT issues. We also note the Malaysian government and its agencies have a poor track record in responding to criticism against the government’s anti-LGBT stance and activities.

“In the past, those who defend the human rights of LGBT and gender-diverse people and are critical of the government’s actions against LGBT people or activities, have increasingly been subjected to police reports, investigations, and online gender-based violence with impunity,” it said in a statement here.

The group stressed that it is not defending the band’s frontman Matt Healy’s “problematic behaviour” and his use of ableist language on stage which may be perceived as reprehensible and distasteful, but acknowledged that its criticism and protest against Putrajaya’s anti-LGBT stance is valid.

“It is the result of the state’s own actions of increasing restrictions on LGBT people, which has extended to foreigners and non-citizens in recent years,” it said.

“This is evidenced by the denial of entry of LGBTIQ artists to perform in Malaysia, censorship of publications and films, nationwide raids on Swatch’s pride-themed watches and the introduction of a new provision prohibiting so-called ‘cross dressing’ by male performers.”

It said any form of restriction of freedom of expression should meet the requirements of the three-part test, which requires the state actions to be legal, legitimate, and proportionate.

JFS also directed its criticism towards the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) for its statement which seemingly condoned the government’s disproportionate actions.

“This is a complex situation, and as the national human rights institution, Suhakam must act as the voice of reason in ensuring that the state does not act arbitrarily and disproportionately in the name of protecting culture, public morality and public order,” it said.

On the first night of Good Vibes last week, the band’s performance was cut short after its frontman Healy launched into an expletive-ridden tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws and followed up with a deep mouth-to-mouth kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald.

The stunt was widely shared on social media by concertgoers who captured the moment on their smartphones and sparked an intense debate that went international.

The music festival, which was celebrating its 10th anniversary, was later cancelled by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil based on organiser Future Sound Asia’s letter of undertaking to guarantee the conduct of the band.

The band has also been blacklisted by local authorities. Afterwards, it also cancelled its headlining dates in Jakarta and Taipei.

Earlier this week, several LGBT activists told Malay Mail that The1975’s tirade against Putrajaya that saw the Good Vibes Festival cut short has sparked a new wave of concern within Malaysia’s queer community, and they expressed distress over the resulting fallout.

The activists said they were dismayed by the band’s frontman Healy for his stunt that has put the hard-won progress of the community in jeopardy, and sparked a fresh hatred and potential violence towards them.