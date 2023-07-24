NILAI, July 24 — Of the RM1.4 billion allocation for the repair of dilapidated school buidings nationwide, a total of RM650 million will be distributed to schools under the Ministry of Education (MoE) beginning this week.

Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said that the amount was also to cover the cost of toilet repairs in providing comfort to students and motivating them to come to school.

“We already have a list of everything, the schools, the number involved... what’s important is the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) under the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) will ensure the renovation of the dilapidated schools is expedited.

“Each school will be getting RM70,000 for minor maintenance including toilet repairs ...because that too had been among the focuses of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim..if the toilets are well-maintained, children will look forward to going to school,” he told reporters after officiating the 30th National Seminar on Educational Leadership Towards Malaysia Madani today.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced an additional allocation of RM1.4 billion for the repair of dilapidated schools in the country this year. — Bernama