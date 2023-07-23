JELI, July 23 — The Malaysian Royal Customs Department (Customs) has recorded RM99,376,235.41 in collections in Kelantan from January till July 22 this year, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan said today.

The collection is nearing the target of RM207.19 million set for this year, he said, adding that the Kelantan Customs also foiled 495 smuggling attempts with seizures worth RM746,280.23 with a tax value of RM136,067.41 in the first half of 2023.

“The largest seizures involve cigarettes, with 227 cases with a total value of RM2,038,046.64 and tax value of RM12,266,544.02,” he told reporters after visiting the Customs operations centre at the Bukit Bunga Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here today.

The second highest number of cases involved rice, with 118 cases for a total value of RM87,136.45 and tax value of RM33,717.50, while other seized commodities included fireworks, vehicles, frozen chicken, petrol, liquor, cooking oil and drugs.

“The Kelantan Customs also conducted three tenders of forfeited vehicles in 2023, with a sales value of RM1,575,147.66 from 158 vehicles,” he said.

He urged the public to assist the Customs in its efforts to curb smuggling as it not only translated to losses in revenue for the country but posed a threat to national security and the welfare of Malaysians. — Bernama