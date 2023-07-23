TAWAU, July 23 — The search for a missing elderly fisherman who was believed to have been devoured by a crocodile in Sungai Kampung Mas-Mas Nasib Kita, here on Wednesday, ended today with his body being found in a crocodile’s stomach.

Tawau Fire and Rescue station chief Jemishin Ujin said the search for the victim, Addi Bangsa, 60, was carried out by the Wildlife Department.

“On the fourth day of the search operation, the Wildlife team found a crocodile that was believed to have eaten the victim. The team went on to shoot the animal and slit its stomach and found the victim’s body in it,” he said in a statement today.

“Family members identified the victim’s body which was handed over to the police for further action.”

Meanwhile, Tawau Wildlife Department officer Primus Lambut, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter. He said the male crocodile, with an estimated weight of 800 kilogrammes and length of 4.26 metres was shot early this morning in the waters, about 1.5 kilometres from the location where the victim was reported to have been eaten by the crocodile.

“We received information from the Fire Department on the second day of the operation and deployed a team to join in the search,” he also said.

The fisherman’s family members had reported his disappearance at about 4am on Wednesday. — Bernama