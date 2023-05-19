KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Selangor’s seven dams in five districts are at full capacity as of last Wednesday, Astro Awani reported today.

The news portal cited Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari saying the water in the dams is sufficient for the state’s needs for up to four months even if no rain falls.

He listed the seven dams as: Sungai Selangor dan Sungai Tinggi di Hulu Selangor; Tasik Subang in Petaling; Sungai Langat and Semenyih in Hulu Langat; Sungai Labu Off River Storage in Sepang; Klang Gates; and Batu in Gombak.

He added that the Selangor Water Management Authority has identified 98 reservoirs with a total of 34 million cubic metres of water as an alternative water source as well as for water storage.

National news agency Bernama yesterday reported Amirudin saying that Selangor’s raw water sources are currently at 95 per cent capacity and can meet the needs of all domestic and industrial users for between four and six months.

Tropical Malaysia is experiencing increasingly hot temperatures that have affected crops in certain states and forced the Education Ministry to order a halt to outdoor activities for schoolchildren following several fatalities resulting from heat stroke.

The Health Ministry and Meteorology Department are keeping close tabs of areas where temperatures have crossed 35 degrees Celsius, but Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said last week that there is no need to declare an emergency yet in the current heat wave.