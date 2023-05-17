KUCHING, May 17 — Those found to be transporting undocumented migrants into the state can be convicted for immigration offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the masterminds or ‘tekong’ can be arrested under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for providing protection and Section 55B for employing undocumented migrants; Section 55E for protecting migrants; or Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM 2007), if elements of trafficking or smuggling are found.

“Thus far, from January 2023 until April 30, 2023, a total of 17 ‘tekong’ have been arrested, and all of them are still under investigations and are facing legal actions,” he said when answering Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, on behalf of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the State Legislative Assembly today.

Talib had asked on the issue of undocumented migrants such as their origin, and if masterminds have been arrested.

Abdul Karim also said undocumented migrants, better known as ‘Pati’, are foreigners who enter Malaysia in violation of the provisions of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155); Passport Act 1966 (Act 150) and regulations of the Acts.

“The country of origin of ‘Pati’ that entered Sarawak varies from time to time. For 2023, ‘Pati’ that have been detected in Sarawak are from Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Pakistan, India, China, Thailand, Cambodia and Bangladesh,” he said. — Borneo Post