JOHOR BARU, May 17 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today warned certain parties who have politicised his recent criticism on the deplorable condition of low-cost flats in Johor.

He said that the deplorable condition of low-cost flats in the state is not a new issue.

“It is not something new. Previous governments knew about the terrible condition of the low-cost flats. But they did nothing.

“Now, the new unity government is left to pick up the mess,” he told the Royal Press Office in an interview today that was posted on his official Facebook page.

The 64-year-old state monarch was believed to be responding to several politically-linked individuals who are said to be blaming other parties and politicising the issue of the deplorable condition of low-coat flats in Johor.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim had raised the matter with Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming during an audience held at Istana Bukit Serene here.

Sultan Ibrahim explained that he raised the issue with Nga as a minister, because the people are now blaming the local authorities and the state government.

He claimed that SWM Environment Sdn Bhd‘s (SWM), as the company responsible for carrying out the cleaning and rubbish collection, quality of work was not satisfactory, especially in low-cost flats.

“There is no political element in this matter. Do turn this into a political issue.

“The previous governments did not care about this problem, it is very unfortunate that the current government now has to bear this problem,” he said, adding that he appreciated Nga’s commitment on the matter.

Yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his disappointment with the condition of buildings, maintenance and level of cleanliness at low-cost flats in the state.

He was reported to have said that most of the low-cost flats in Johor are in poor condition and are filled with rubbish that is thrown everywhere causing it to be a breeding ground for disease-carrying insects.