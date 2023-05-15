KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The celebration of National Youth Day 2023 is more than just a celebration, as it boosts the enthusiasm and space of young Malaysians to speak out more effectively.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the celebration also reminded the group that they are the current and future leaders.

“This National Youth Day is an opportunity to raise the dignity of the youth, remind them that they are the leaders of the present and the future and gives them the space to present problems to the responsible party.

“As young people they have responsibilities, they have to think and evaluate, they have to realise that in order to be useful to the family and country, they have to start with preparations of faith, knowledge of giving and action,” he said in a video recording of his speech in conjunction with National Youth Day 2023.

National Youth Day which is celebrated on May 15 every year is the country’s highest recognition for young Malaysians.

This year’s national-level celebration will be held on May 28 at the Port Dickson District and Land Office field in Negeri Sembilan which is expected to be officiated by Anwar. — Bernama