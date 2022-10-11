Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said with the country’s Covid-19 situation under control, his ministry is of the view that some of the restrictions imposed during the previous state elections can be relaxed. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recommended to the Election Commission (EC) several standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the 15th General Election (GE15) so that it is held in the conditions of “Covid-19 safe election”.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said with the country’s Covid-19 situation under control, his ministry is of the view that some of the restrictions imposed during the previous state elections can be relaxed, including the wearing of face masks and the right to vote for individuals tested positive for Covid-19.

“The MOH has prepared a recommendation so that more flexibility is given and candidates are free to meet; political parties are free to give speeches and there are no restrictions as before so that the democratic process can be carried out more fairly for all.

“The same goes for the right to vote for individuals who are positive for Covid-19, who are in isolation at home, not critical, they can vote... perhaps the voting route is different, alternative tents, always wear a face mask, so their rights are respected,” he said after officiating the Disaster Management Seminar at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Elaborating further, Khairy said that MOH had considered the issue of voting rights in depth before making recommendations to the EC because it is enshrined in the Constitution.

Therefore, he emphasised that any recommendations given to the EC also take into account the interests of the public, so that they are not harmed by the presence of Covid-19 patients. — Bernama