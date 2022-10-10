Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the concept was indeed synonymous with Sarawak which has a diverse population comprising many races and ethnic groups and religions. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MIRI, Oct 10 — The spirit of ta’ayush or coexistence in celebrating diversity should continue to be maintained in Sarawak, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the concept was indeed synonymous with Sarawak which has a diverse population comprising many races and ethnic groups and religions.

“In this state, no one can insult other religions by comparing and belittling the beliefs of others who are not of the same faith.

“Sarawak remains a model society that cooperates and respects each other,” he said in a speech in conjunction with the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration here, today.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Abang Johari also said the spirit of togetherness should continue to be cultivated in Sarawak society in all aspects of life.

He said this togetherness concept is also in line with the Keluarga Malaysia agenda mooted by the federal government.

“The spirit of togetherness should also cover other aspects in life such as having meals together, holding meetings, visiting, building mosques and houses,” he said. — Bernama