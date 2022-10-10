(From left) MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan dan MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan during the 76th MIC General Assembly Mitec in Kuala Lumpur, October 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — About 70 per cent of MIC’s candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) will be new faces, said party president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran.

Without revealing their names, he said leaders who hold positions in the party will surely be given priority in GE15.

“I will announce the candidates (representing MIC on the Barisan Nasional ticket) as soon as possible. There may be changes if there are additional seats,” he told reporters after attending the 76th MIC Annual General Assembly (AGM) at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today.

The MIC is expected to contest all its traditional seats in GE15, namely nine Parliamentary and 18 state seats, while discussions are still ongoing for additional seats.

Meanwhile, Vigneswaran also denied media reports that one of the items on MIC’s manifesto today was to free former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Earlier, the 76th MIC AGM unanimously approved a resolution authorising the MIC president and Central Working Committee (CWC) to make decisions relating to GE15.

In tabling the resolution, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said this was to let the party take appropriate measures regarding any Parliamentary or state seats, coalitions or issues related to GE15.

“Since GE15 will be held soon, there are current issues regarding alliances with the opposition and there are BN component parties that decided to negotiate with the opposition.

“So, it is in MIC’s interest that the party is given the mandate to negotiate or make decisions on working with other parties if necessary,” he said.

The resolution received the support of almost 3,000 MIC delegates and observers attending the AGM, which was officiated by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama