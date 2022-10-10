The Election Commission (EC) said the deadline for submissions will be announced once the election date has been set. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The application for postal voting for the 15th general election (GE15) is now open, the Election Commission (EC) said.

In a statement today, the EC said the deadline for submissions will be announced once the election date has been set.

“As for the postal voting application for Category 1A (election officers, EC members or officers, police, army personnel and press) they must apply manually using Form 1A downloaded from the EC’s official portal at https://www.spr.gov.my and send it to the managing officer’s office of the relevant election division.

“The office address and information of the managing officer’s office are available on the EC’s official portal as well,” said the EC.

As for Category 1B (Malaysian citizens abroad) and 1C (agencies or organisations), the EC said these applications should be submitted online through https://myspr.spr.gov.my/login.

“The EC would also like to announce that a special meeting to discuss and determine the key dates for the 15th general election, while also taking into account the state seat of N.66 Bugaya, Sabah, will be held on a date to be announced later,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced the dissolution of Parliament, following weeks of intense speculation over GE15 being held during the annual monsoon season.

With the dissolution, a general election must be held within 60 days from today.