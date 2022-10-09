The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will continue to monitor the case of Malaysian Teo Boon Ching, who has been extradited to the United States for alleged involvement in the trafficking of endangered wildlife and money laundering activities. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will continue to monitor the case of Malaysian Teo Boon Ching, who has been extradited to the United States for alleged involvement in the trafficking of endangered wildlife and money laundering activities.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said checks showed that none of the offences allegedly committed by Teo involved cases in Malaysia but police would continue monitoring.

“PDRM and the Wildlife Crime Bureau (WCB) always follow developments concerning Malaysian Teo Boon Ching, who has been extradited to the United States and charged with wildlife trafficking and under the Money Laundering Act (US) on Oct 7, 2022,” she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said Malaysian police would always cooperate with enforcement agencies within and outside the country to combat the smuggling of wildlife.

Teo (said to be a Datuk Seri), 57, was charged with participating in a conspiracy to traffic in more than 70 kg of rhinoceros horns valued at more than US$725,000 (RM3.37 million), the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

It said Teo was arrested in Thailand on June 29 at the request of the United States pursuant to a bilateral extradition treaty.

He was extradited to the US on Friday (Oct 7) to face his charges. — Bernama