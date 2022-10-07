State Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodity Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin says all the recommendations to improve Tasik Chini in Pekan as outlined by the Statutory Framework World Network of Biosphere Reserves have been followed. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Pusat Penyelidikan Tasik Chini UKM

KUANTAN, Oct 7 ― All the recommendations to improve Tasik Chini in Pekan as outlined by the Statutory Framework World Network of Biosphere Reserves (IACBR) have been followed, said State Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodity Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin.

Among the measures implemented were zoning the biosphere reserve site into core zone, buffer zone and transition zone, the establishment of the Pahang State Parks Corporation (PTNP) with two officers responsible for managing the rehabilitation plan of the reserve site in addition to the establishment of the Pahang Biodiversity Council.

“The state government has prepared a Periodic Review Report of Tasik Chini Biosphere Reserve which was submitted directly to the office of the United Nations Cultural and Scientific Educational Organisation (Unesco) by Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr. Sallehuddin Ishak on September 27,” he told the state legislative assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang here, today.

Mohd Sharkar said this in response to a question from Mohd Sharim Md Zain (BN-Chini) who wanted to know the status on the renewal of the Tasik Chini biosphere reserve by Unesco.

In reply to a supplementary question from Andansura Rabu (PAS-Beserah) regarding the main constraints in the rehabilitation of Tasik Chini, Mohd Sharkar said that among them were mining activities and the small forest reserve area.

“However, initial action has been taken in relation to mining as we will not renew the mining licences after they expire and we have also increased the Tasik Chini forest reserve area,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Biotechnology Committee Chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak said Pahang remains the main beef producer accounting for 12 per cent of the country's meat production.

In response to a question from Datuk Seri Shahiruddin Ab Moin (BN-Dong), he said the state’s beef production in 2021 was 4,739 tons based on a livestock population of 142,501 cows involving 4,067 farmers. ― Bernama