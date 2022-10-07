A police officer surveys the flood in Kampung Paya Kenangan in Johor Baru, October 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 7 ― A total of 29 people are still seeking shelter at two relief centres in the state as of 8am today.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) in a statement today said 19 residents from Kampung Parit Haji Mohamad Sanglang are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Anom in Pontian while the remaining 10 from Kampung Sungai Linau are at SK Sungai Linau in Kluang.

The relief centres were opened since last Sunday following flash floods due to heavy rain in the districts.

However, the weather was reported to be clear in both districts this morning. ― Bernama