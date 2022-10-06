PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said that this is after considering voters’ shifting sentiment towards parties, based on a PKR research outfit’s study of voting patterns in the last two years. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PETALING JAYA, Oct 10 — PKR has today launched a website to allow party members and members of the public to register themselves as prospective candidates to contest under the party’s ticket, for the upcoming 15th general election (GE15)

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said that those who are keen, can register their names at www.calonkeadilan.org, and the party is expecting at least 10,000 nominations to come in.

Making the announcement at a press conference today, Rafizi said that this is after considering voters’ shifting sentiment towards parties, based on a PKR research outfit’s study of voting patterns in the last two years.

“It is our belief that unless you remove the subjectivity of the candidate selection, we will continue to perpetuate the bootlicking culture, apple polishing and we remove talent and service from politics.

“At the end of the day, we have lived the last 60 years, where a person will become a party candidate, and eventually will rise to become a senior minister, only by ‘apple polishing’ the top leaders.

“It does not matter what his talent is. It doesn’t matter what his track record among the public is. It doesn’t matter if you hardly ever hear them speak about anything. But they become senior ministers,” he said.

