KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Former education minister Maszlee Malik has questioned Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin’s refusal to attend meetings called by special select committee for his ministry.

Maszlee said this was not the first time that the education minister had declined to attend a meeting called by the committee.

“We called him for a meeting this morning to clarify certain issues that we had with the Education Ministry.

“Unfortunately, he declined to attend the meeting,” Maszlee told a news conference at the Parliament building here today.

The Simpang Renggam MP, who is also chairman of the committee responsible for looking into education matters, also labelled the minister’s actions “arrogant and cowardly”.

“This is a move that a coward to makes. It is as though he is hiding something.

“When he does not attend meetings, issues are not solved and this is sheer irresponsibility on his part,” Maszlee added.