Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it was also decided that the three states will not hold state elections until the flood issues have been resolved, and that would most likely be in February or March. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Three Pakatan Harapan (PH) state leaders, namely Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, have agreed to not hold state elections should the federal government decide to hold the general election during the monsoon period.

This was decided during the PH presidential council meeting held today, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The mentri besar of Negri Sembilan and Selangor and Penang chief minister through DAP’s secretary-general Anthony Loke have shared their views.

“Say if Parliament is dissolved (during the flood period), the decision is that they will focus on addressing issues faced during the floods and to lighten the flood victims’ burden,” Anwar told reporters today after he presented PH’s shadow Budget 2023.

Anwar said it was also decided that the three states will not hold state elections until the flood issues have been resolved, and that would most likely be in February or March.

MORE TO COME