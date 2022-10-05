Wong (left) said there are still some public infrastructure that need to be improved such as the Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat main road and the construction of a new school in Taman Seri Impian. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Oct 5 — DAP’s Wong Shu Qi is positive she will be able to defend her Kluang parliamentary seat for the 15th general election.

The first-term MP hopes to be fielded as a candidate again in the coming national polls but said she will accept her party leadership’s decision come what may. So far, she said there has no instructions for her to vacate the seat.

“In fact, there is no reason for me to move to another constituency as the people in Kluang still need my services as their parliamentary representative.

“However, I will abide by and accept the party’s decision if there is a change of seats for candidates,” Wong told reporters after visiting the road widening project at the intersection in Kampung Melayu in Kluang today. She was responding in her personal capacity to stand as the Kluang candidate under Pakatan Harapan (PH) for GE15 based on a recording made available to Malay Mail earlier today.

Wong defeated MCA’s Gan Ping Sieu and Muhd Hasbullah Md Najib from PAS in Election 2018 by a majority of 23,053 votes.

Wong was Senai assemblyman from 2013 to 2018 prior to being fielded for the federal seat.

Wong said her confidence in defending Kluang in the next GE is based on the many programmes over the past four years she has organised for the constituents that she claimed they found beneficial.

The Kluang local said the programmes were mainly focussed on improving public facilities such as those in schools and hospitals in the parliamentary constituency.

“However, many of the plans have been delayed due to the fall of the PH government in 2020, followed by restrictions brought by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Despite Kluang’s development boom, Wong said there are still some public infrastructure that need to be improved such as the Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat main road and the construction of a new school in Taman Seri Impian.

She hopes to raise these matters in Parliament if she is elected again.

“Therefore, I really hope that the same support for me can still be counted on for the upcoming GE15 as they had done in the previous general election to enable various development plans to be carried out in the future,” said Wong.