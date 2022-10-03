IPOH, October 3 — Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today said that he has no issues with the six-year suspension from Umno.

Tajuddin said he will remain loyal to the party and that the suspension is not a ‘death sentence’ for him.

“The suspension isn’t a death sentence. What’s the issue?” he was quoted saying during the question-and-answer session this morning at the Parliament when an opposition MP interjected to ask if he would still be a candidate in the next general election.

On Saturday, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi told Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that Tajuddin had been suspended for six years after the party’s top leadership met last Friday.

In June, Tajuddin was sacked from the Malay nationalist party’s supreme council. He was also dropped as Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia in July.

After he was subsequently dropped from the Umno supreme council, Tajuddin held a press conference to accuse Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of leading the party’s MPs to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to be prime minister in 2020.

On September 23, Tajuddin confirmed his candidacy for the Pasir Salak parliamentary seat in the 15th general election, pre-empting the official endorsement of party president Ahmad Zahid.

Tajuddin insisted he had the undivided support of the Pasir Salak Umno division.

Tajuddin has been the Pasir Salak MP for three-terms.