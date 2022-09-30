Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has reportedly been rejected from becoming the country's envoy to Indonesia. — Picture By Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — A career diplomat could be appointed as Malaysia's new envoy to Indonesia, rather than Umno's controversial MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, according to the Indonesian ambassador to Kuala Lumpur.

Ambassador Hermono was reported saying Jakarta had been hoping for Malaysia to name a new envoy as soon as possible.

"What I heard is [that the new envoy is] a career diplomat,” he reportedly told BFM’s Breakfast Grille morning show.

The position has remained vacant since the last envoy, Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar, retired on April 4 last year.

Following that, Tajuddin, a controversial Umno politician, has been strongly linked to the position after he accompanied Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s entourage to Indonesia for a three-day official visit last November.

Tajuddin’s visit then led to speculation that he would be appointed as the Malaysian ambassador to Indonesia. However, rumours point to his name being dropped in July.

On September 12, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah confirmed that all 24 candidates that will be appointed as Malaysian ambassadors overseas will be diplomatic officers and not a single politician made the list.

According to him, this includes the position of Malaysian ambassador to Indonesia.