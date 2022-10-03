Photo shows the tugboats and barges laden with logs. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via Borneo Post Online

MIRI, Oct 3 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two tugboats with a barge each yesterday on suspicion of transporting logs without permit and operating using expired licences around 2.3 nautical miles southwest of the Baram River mouth.

Miri MMEA director Capt (Maritime) Mohd Shafie Paing said they were detained at 1.25pm.

“The tugboats with a barge laden with logs each were detained while on their way to enter the Baram River.

“Inspections found that the tugboats had expired licences and did not have a permit to transport logs at sea,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Shafie said the first tugboat and barge were manned by three local crew members, including the skipper.

The second tugboat and barge, which were operated by six crew members, including the skipper, comprised two locals, two Indonesians, and two Indian nationals aged between 24 and 56.

The tugboats and barges were detained for further investigation under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952/60.

For complaints and information on any suspicious activities at sea, the public can call Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre on 085-418204, Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544, or MERS 999 around the clock. — Borneo Post Online