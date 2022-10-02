BUTTERWORTH, Oct 2 — The Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) Public Works Department (JKR) has taken immediate action by closing the section where a sinkhole occurred on Jalan Bagan Lalang here, besides placing warning signs to avoid unwanted incidents.

Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) has also been at the scene of the incident to inspect the sewage line as well as related repair actions, according to a statement issued by the SPU District JKR Engineer’s Office tonight.

“Members of the public, especially vehicle users who pass through Jalan Bagan Lalang, are urged to be careful as there is a sinkhole in the area,” it said.

According to the statement, a report about the sinkhole was received at about 4.30 pm and staff were rushed to the scene immediately

Road users were startled when the sinkhole occurred on the road in the afternoon, and the news went viral on social media.

“Based on initial monitoring, the sinkhole occurred on the surface of the road in the sewerage area of IWK on Jalan Bagan Lalang, in front of Greenish City Nursery.

“It affected a 100-metre stretch along the road, but the route is still open to light vehicles, and no alternative road has been provided, however, it will be provided if necessary,” added the statement. — Bernama