The decision to dissolve Parliament to pave the way for a general election (GE15) must take into account the views of those in the Cabinet, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin reportedly said.

The Federal Constitution states that the prime minister may advise that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong dissolve Parliament after consulting his Cabinet colleagues, the home minister said during a press conference after the Sabah zone “Demi Kita Negara Townhall Programme” at Kompleks Sukan Likas, according to Sinar Harian.

“People say that there’s no need (for Cabinet discussions) as it wasn’t done on previous occasions. But that was when Barisan Nasional (BN) was dominant and the only party in government. Now there are many different parties in government.

“So he (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) has to take into account the opinions of those in his Cabinet before making a decision because that is what the Constitution says.

“There are those who say that it’s okay because the prime minister is powerful enough to fire everyone for him to make this decision. Never mind, he can fire the ministers who are not from his party. But this will lose him the majority.

“And if he loses the majority, then he can’t advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong — he can only ask,” Hamzah was quoted as saying in reply to a reporter who had asked about Bersatu’s stance on Umno’s top leadership wanting GE15 to be held this year.

Whatever the case, the decision to dissolve Parliament rests with the Agong, he reportedly added.

“So one has to think long-term. Sometimes, Umno doesn’t think long-term, and that becomes our problem. That is why I put the people and whatever we need to do for them first.

“Let the people comprehend who has been prudent in following the country’s principles. Because we want to put the people first, we determine the country’s purpose and goals,” he was quoted as saying.

On September 22, the Cabinet was reportedly divided on whether to call for general elections this year.

According to Utusan Malaysia, ministers from Bersatu and PAS wanted the government to focus on the economy and preparing for the upcoming monsoon flood season rather than hold an election at this time.

The same unnamed minister told the Malay daily that those in favour of polls this year were Umno ministers.