JOHOR BARU, Oct 1 — It was an accidental honk from his car horn that saw a 24-year-old man attacked with pepper spray and a motorcycle helmet by a group of five men in front of a supermarket in the Taman Setia Indah area here yesterday.

The victim suffered injuries to his eyes, head and body and had his car windscreen smashed in the 12 noon incident.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the assault is believed to have happened due to a misunderstanding between the victim and another man on a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle after the driver accidentally sounded his car horn.

“The victim’s ordeal didn't end as four other men, believed to be the first suspect’s friend, arrived at the location in a black four-wheel drive vehicle and continued to smash the car causing damage,” the senior policeman said in a statement last night.

Raub said the car windows and bonnet were damaged with two iron rods.

He said the victim filed a police complaint at 1.55pm the same day.

Raub said the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and Section 427 of the same Code for causing damage through acts of mischief.

“Police are tracking down the five suspects involved in the incident to facilitate investigations,” he said.

A six-second video has been circulating on social media said to have captured part of the attack with several men smashing a white car.