Datuk Zamani Ahmad Mansor speaks at a press conference after officiating a townhall session on Shah Alam’s flood action plan in Shah Alam April 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 30 — The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) today refuted claims that its mayor, Datuk Zamani Ahmad Mansor, has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation over tenders for projects in the city

In a statement issued today, MBSA said Zamani Ahmad Mansor was only called by the MACC last Wednesday to assist in the investigation.

“The Shah Alam Mayor returned to work as usual on Thursday (Sept 29). The MBSA would also like to emphasise that it is always prepared to extend its cooperation in the investigation by MACC,” it said.

Yesterday, the media reported that the MACC had uncovered a cartel believed to be monopolising project tenders in MBSA following a raid on the local authority’s office (PBT) last Sunday.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said so far nine individuals, including several MBSA staff and a senior officer, had been arrested to assist investigation. — Bernama