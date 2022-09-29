An SUV accompanied by police and the Prisons Department vehicles carrying former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court September 29, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The imprisoned Datuk Seri Najib Razak could technically attend the parliamentary meeting next week as he was still the Pekan MP but his lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, declined to say if this was being pursued.

When met at the court complex here, Muhammad Shafee said there was “some movement” in the area, when he was asked if the former prime minister would be applying to the Prison Department for him to perform his duties as a federal lawmaker.

“There’s some movement, but I won’t tell you what it is, when it becomes clearer, I will tell you,” he said.

When asked to elaborate, Muhammad Shafee reiterated that there was “some movement”.

Asked if there was a possibility that Najib would apply for this, the senior lawyer stressed that he did not say so.

“There’s some movement but until something becomes concrete, I won’t be able to tell you.”

Najib’s 1MDB trial before High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah is currently scheduled to be heard on October 3 to October 6, October 11 to October 13, November 7 to November 10, November 14 to November 17, November 21 to November 24, December 5 to December 8, December 12 to December 15, before continuing on in January and February next year.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to meet from October 3 (next Monday) to November 29, which means there would be overlaps with Najib’s 1MDB trial.

The full Dewan Rakyat schedule would be October 3 to October 7, October 11 to October 13, October 17 to October 20, October 26 to October 27, October 31 to November 3, November 7 to November 10, November 14 to November 17, November 21 to November 24, November 28 and November 29.