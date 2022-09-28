In a Facebook post, the Umno president said the government’s implementation of 16 from among the NRC’s recommendations already demonstrated that its views were taken seriously. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today to stop complaining about the government’s implementation of the panel’s recommendations.

In a Facebook post, the Umno president said the government’s implementation of 16 from among the NRC’s recommendations already demonstrated that its views were taken seriously.

“It is customary that when suggestions are given, if they are accepted then we are grateful, and if not, then there may be better suggestions.

“Therefore, Tan Sri Mahiaddin does not need to complain as if the government has cancelled the role of the NRC or the NRC has failed,” he said, using Muhyiddin’s official name.

Ahmad Zahid then reiterated his view that the NRC should be disbanded as its role is unclear, unnecessary, and overlaps with the functions of other think tanks and agencies.

“Meanwhile, the NRC chairman is using the council as a platform to promote his political propaganda,” he added.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said that the government was slow in implementing the NRC’s suggestions, noting that the NRC had submitted 95 suggestions to date — comprising 69 that were related to socio-economic issues and 26 related to governance.

According to Muhyiddin, out of the 69 socio-economic recommendations, 16 had been fully implemented, while 30 were being executed.

Another 14 have not yet started to be implemented, while another nine were pending the Cabinet’s decision on whether to implement them.