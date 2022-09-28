Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said police finished recording their statements at 2.30pm and the investigation paper would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor this week. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Seven individuals completed giving their statements at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters today in connection with the holding of the #nyawadulubaruPRU assembly here last week.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said police finished recording their statements at 2.30pm and the investigation paper would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor this week.

Bernama had earlier reported that police had opened an investigation paper under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 as the assembly in front of a shopping centre in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman was held without notice.

The assembly was held to protest the possibility of the general election being held during the flood season. — Bernama