Damage is seen on the MV GSL Grania after a collision in the waters of Tanjung Laboh near Batu Pahat, September 27, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Johor MMEA

JOHOR BARU, Sept 28 — The Marine Department (JLM) has set up a team to investigate the collision involving the container ship MV GSL Grania and tanker MT Zephyr I in the waters off Batu Pahat yesterday.

JLM said it would continue to monitor the condition of the Liberia-registered container ship and Panama-registered tanker to ensure the situation is under control.

In a statement today, JLM said both vessels had been ordered to anchor in a safe place for damage verification and further investigations.

“JLM has also taken steps to issue navigational telex (NAVTEX) to warn other vessels in the area or nearby routes about the current situation to enable them to take precautionary measures,” it said.

A preliminary investigation found that the MT Zephyr I, which was on its way to Yantai, China, had lost control due to a steering system failure, causing it to swerve left and hit the starboard quarter of the MV GSL Grania, which was on its way to the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, Gelang Patah.

According to JLM, as a result of the collision, the MV GSL Grania’s starboard quarter was damaged, while MT Zephyr sustained damage to its bow.

However, there were no reports of leaks and oil spills.

“We also want to advise the public not to spread any false news and cause confusion to the public,” it said. — Bernama