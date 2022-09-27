Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi with the participants of the state’s human capital steering committee workshop held in the Trove Hotel in Johor Baru, September 27, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 27 — The Johor government will soon develop a centralised database by gathering details and numbers of skilled workers for reference.

The initiative, by the state human capital steering committee, is aimed at providing useful data for industries and foreign investors who wish to invest in Johor.

Johor Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the database will also include the number of engineers and highly skilled workers in the state.

“Through this database, we will know the different types of human capital requirements from the industry and investors. This in turn will match with the supply that is based on the current number of skilled labour that we have.

“When the industry and foreign companies require skilled workers, they can refer to the database.

“We expect this database to be ready by early next year,” said Lee to reporters after he attended the Johor human capital steering committee workshop’s closing ceremony at the Trove Hotel here today.

The event was earlier officiated by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Also present were Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah and State Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norliza Noh.

Lee later explained that the planned database will be more systematic in its data management.

He said at present the existing database uses data belonging to the Johor Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“From now on, government agencies will hold more frequent dialogues and meetings with industry players to meet the job market requirements offered according to their respective sectors,” he said.

Lee, who is also the Paloh assemblyman, explained that the dialogue or meeting should be held four times a year compared to the current practice of once a year.

He explained that this is to ensure that the job market can be filled and to solve the issue of unemployment among university graduates as each sector has different requirements.

“For example, the manufacturing sector needs graduates from Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) as research and development (R&D) based companies need those with degrees in that field. While the hospitality and service industries need talents in their fields of specialisation.

“So, the committee will meet frequently to meet these needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the issue of compatibility of job opportunities was one of the main issues that the state government wants to address.

He said that this is possible through the establishment of the committee, which involves industry players from various sectors and government agencies.