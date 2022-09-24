GEORGE TOWN, Sept 24 ― Heavy rain since early today caused flash floods in several areas in Penang.

The rain, which started at 5am caused flooding in Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru and Bukit Jambul, as well as submerged several road stretches, resulting in some of them not passable to light vehicles.

Bayan Lepas Assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz said among the villages affected by the flash floods were Kampung Masjid, Kampung Manggis, Kampung Perlis, Kampung Binjai and Kampung Seronok.

“The worst affected are settlements along the Sungai Bayan Lepas, but Alhamdulillah there was no untoward incident, including evacuation, and as of 10.15am today, the water has receded in several areas,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Kampung Binjai Village Community Management Council (MPKK) chairman Baseri Hashim, when contacted said that about 30 houses in Kampung Binjai were hit by the flash floods, but there was no evacuation.

Flash floods often hit the village because it is in a low-lying area, he said. ― Bernama