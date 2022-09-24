Tan Sri Noh Omar said local graduands have related knowledge and skills, but face difficulty in obtaining capital to start their business..— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP) is conducting engagements with the Finance Ministry (MOF) to create a special scheme for university students who enter the entrepreneurial field.Its minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar said local graduands have related knowledge and skills, but face difficulty in obtaining capital to start their business.

"We currently see 500,000 graduands with entrepreneurial spirit, they want to start their business but have capital issues.

"We hope this special scheme will be agreed upon by the MOF and be passed during the tabling of the Budget 2023,” he said when officiating the close of the Entrepreneur Access to Financing (BIAYA Usahawan) 2022 here today. — Bernama