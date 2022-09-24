SEREMBAN, Sept 24 ― An elderly woman was found dead with injury marks on her body in a house at Jalan Kedidi 7, Taman Paroi Jaya near here, yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the police received a report regarding the discovery of the body of a woman, believed to be in her 70s, at 8.25pm.

“The investigation found that some of the victim's personal belongings were missing and the body was sent to Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital here for post-mortem,” he said in a statement here today.

Following the incident, a man known as Mohd Faizul Mohamad Ali Kamil, 45, with his address in Kampung Berkat Chembong, Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, was urged to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Nanda also said that the public can channel information by contacting the investigating officer, ASP Fauzan Azima Razak at 06-603 3222.

“The investigation is ongoing and the public is urged against making any speculation regarding the incident,” he said. ― Bernama