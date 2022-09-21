Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the allocation will be distributed to district offices to purchase the required assets. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 21 ― The Penang state government has allocated RM400,000 to purchase assets and supplies for disaster management ahead of the northeast monsoon season that is expected to hit this November.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the allocation will be distributed to district offices to purchase the required assets.

“The state exco discussed the preparations for disaster management at the meeting today and the disaster management unit has taken precautionary steps,” he said.

He said the state and related disaster management agencies are prepared to face possible floods during the monsoon season.

Among the steps taken is the appointment of a disaster management focal person in all district and land offices along with state departments and agencies.

“Three focal people will be appointed in each district office to tighten cooperation between the district disaster management committee and state disaster management committee,” he said.

Additionally, Chow said the state has received 4,744 units of C-tents which will be distributed to all district offices as preparation to face any disasters.

“The village community management councils, non-governmental organisations, emergency response teams, communities and other relevant organisations are prepared to face any eventualities,” he said.

He said the local councils were also instructed to ensure the drainage systems and rivers were cleaned and not clogged which could lead to floods during monsoon season.

He also called on the public not to throw rubbish into drains and rivers to prevent flash floods.

The local councils were also instructed to trim the trees and branches to ensure these do not clog up drains during heavy rain.