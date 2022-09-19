Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state Cabinet has approved the SMM2H programme to be launched once the final details are firmed up and adjustments made. —Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 19 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that Sabah will launch the Sabah Malaysia My Second Home (SMM2H) programme soon.

It will make Sabah more attractive to foreigners wishing to move and live in the state.

He said the state Cabinet has approved the SMM2H programme to be launched once the final details are firmed up and adjustments made.

“Sabah’s programme will not follow the new requirements meted out by the federal MM2H. With our own SMM2H, we aim to make Sabah more attractive to foreigners wishing to move to and live in Sabah.

“We hope to see high-value foreigners and talents moving to Sabah, and creating economic spin-offs,” he said in a statement today.

Hajiji said that so far Sabah has remained consistent in terms of attracting foreign investments.

“This is due to the many opportunities the state has leveraged on multiple sectors across the state. The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has listed Sabah as having secured RM9.9 billion worth of foreign investments from January to September 2022, effectively ranking Sabah as the third highest in the country.

“Sabah will push this momentum and we are confident Sabah is and will continue to be an attractive destination for investment. We strive to be investor-friendly and be rest assured that the state government will ease all hurdles to facilitate investments,” he said.

The Chief Minister commended Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) for bringing together developers who pool their expertise and resources to shape and move the industry and economy.

“I wish to commend Shareda and its members for the role you have played as partners in progress, sharing your views and inputs to shape government policies and real estate and housing development.

“You have been at the forefront of nation-building through your work. You are important assets of a nation and I want to see SHAREDA step up efforts to do better,” he said. — Bernama